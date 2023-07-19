 US government proposes IoT device security tags - Mobile World Live
Home

US government proposes IoT device security tags

19 JUL 2023
data breaches

The US government proposed a cybersecurity certification and labelling programme for IoT devices to help people identify and purchase protected consumer-grade routers.

A proposal for a voluntary security scheme made by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel was picked up by the government, which is seeking to boost protection for smart home equipment and fitness trackers.

The FCC applied to register a shield-shaped Cyber Trust Mark with the US Patent and Trademark Office to denote compliance with the scheme.

Increased uptake of smart devices prompted the government to move to ensure the products are not listening in, stealing passwords or attacking other devices.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will oversee the cybersecurity qualifications for consumer-grade routers by the end of 2023.

If FCC Commissioners adopt the plan, the regulator will move to seek public comment.

It stated the scheme could be “up and running by late 2024”.

Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG Electronics, Logitech and Samsung Electronics are among the companies pledged to participate in the programme.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

