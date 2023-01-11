 US gives oxygen to Apple Watch complaint - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US gives oxygen to Apple Watch complaint

11 JAN 2023

A US judge ruled Apple infringed patents owned by medical device company Masimo in some models of its smart watch, with the country’s International Trade Commission (USITC) set to consider a ban on the devices.

In a statement, Masimo revealed the result of a legal complaint against the tech giant which centred on protected technology used in its pulse oximeters, a non-invasive device which tests the level of oxygen in a person’s blood.

A US administrative law judge in Washington DC ruled Apple had breached trade laws in importing and selling devices infringing the patent.

Masimo noted Apple had started including pulse oximeter sensors in models starting with the Watch 6 Series in 2020, adding it was now up to the USITC to decide whether to slap a ban on the import of the devices.

Joe Kiani, Masimo CEO, praised the decision as a “critical first step toward accountability”, adding it should “help restore fairness in the market”.

“Apple has similarly infringed on other companies’ technologies, and we believe today’s ruling exposes Apple as a company that takes other companies’ innovations and repackages them.”

Apple bites back
In response to the ruling an Apple representative said it respectfully disagreed with the decision and “look[s] forward to a full review by the commission.”

“Our teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features,” the spokesperson added. “Masimo is attempting to take advantage of these many innovations by introducing a device that copies Apple Watch and infringes on our intellectual property, while also trying to eliminate competition from the market.”

This is not the first time the pair have been embroiled in a patent row, with Masimo previously complaining about technology used in earlier versions of Apple’s Watch.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple CEO pay to be slashed after investor feedback

Apple plots in-house display move

Apple, Samsung display maker targets Vietnam boost
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association