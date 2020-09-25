 US court considers blocking TikTok ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US court considers blocking TikTok ban

25 SEP 2020

ByteDance was offered a glimmer of hope in a fight to prevent a ban on fresh downloads of its TikTok app in the US, after a judge reportedly gave the government 24 hours to justify the move.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) stated a district court judge was considering upholding a request for an injunction preventing the block, which is due to come into force on 27 September.

ByteDance filed the request earlier this week to give it time to finalise a deal with Oracle and Walmart to run its US operations, WSJ reported.

The judge was reportedly unswayed by government arguments regarding the national security risks posed by new users signing up to TikTok.

Following the initial breakthrough with the US companies, the nation’s administration gave them until 27 September to thrash out the details.

But the app remains under threat as President Donald Trump originally aimed to have it removed from app stores on 20 September alongside Chinese multipurpose service WeChat, a move which was also blocked by a court.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TikTok shocked by Trump ban

Ericsson stands by US corruption fine estimate

Huawei founder plans overhaul to cut US ties

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association