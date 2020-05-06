 US considers clearing Huawei 5G standards work - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US considers clearing Huawei 5G standards work

06 MAY 2020

US officials planned to clarify the role domestic companies could play in international standards groups working on 5G specifications in which Huawei is a contributor, after the vendor was put on a trade blacklist in 2019, Reuters reported.

Sources told the news outlet the Department of Commerce (DoC) is reviewing a draft rule to remove uncertainty about the information US companies could share in standards meetings involving the Chinese vendor. Companies were reportedly left unsure by the move to prohibit trade with Huawei, Reuters stated.

An analysis from Strategy Analytics in March showed Huawei was the top contributor to 3GPP’s 5G standards. But, after it was blacklisted, a number of US-based groups including IEEE, Wi-Fi Alliance and the SD Association temporarily restricted its participation in research and standards-setting activity.

Reuters noted other government agencies would have to clear the rule before it is passed, making it unclear when the move might be implemented.

As part of a temporary reprieve (set to expire 15 May) covering trade with Huawei, the DoC clarified US businesses could continue “engagement as necessary for development of 5G standards by a duly recognised standards body”, citing IEEE, 3GPP, ITU and the GSMA as examples.

In April, politicians called for the release of new regulations confirming US participation in 5G standards-setting activity was not restricted by the ban, arguing it was “critical for US companies to participate fully in these standards-setting bodies” given Huawei was “well-positioned to fill any gaps”.

The 3GPP recently delayed the release of its next two batches of 5G standards due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Initial 5G networks besting Wi-Fi data rates

Operators, tech companies form open RAN lobby group

HK offers subsidies to fast-track 5G projects
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association