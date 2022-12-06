US city targets efficiencies from smart infrastructure

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: While deployments of drones and autonomous vehicles may capture attention, City of Frisco CIO Jason Cooley (pictured) highlighted the primary aim of smart city moves are around efficiency and productivity.

Speaking during his keynote on day one of the event, Cooley showcased how his Texan city has been something of a testbed for a variety of advanced pieces of smart infrastructure, including delivery of prescriptions by drone.

“It’s great to have cool drones and robots but at the end of the day we’re still in the service providing business and if I can start providing that service as efficiently as possible and actually save my citizens dollars that’s my goal,” he told Mobile World Live.

Cooley added the “ultimate scenario” from its projects was the use of data points to allow it to “deploy resources in the most efficient method possible.”

Part of this data usage ambition is around sustainability and the production of metrics to track emissions and other city metrics.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “But our next phase is to start tracking those data metrics [produced by smart city infrastructure] and look at our emissions, looking specifically at what we have on our roadways and how we can reduce our emissions … whether that’s through different modes of transport or better transport solutions.”

