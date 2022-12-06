 US city targets efficiencies from smart infrastructure - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US city targets efficiencies from smart infrastructure

06 DEC 2022

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: While deployments of drones and autonomous vehicles may capture attention, City of Frisco CIO Jason Cooley (pictured) highlighted the primary aim of smart city moves are around efficiency and productivity.

Speaking during his keynote on day one of the event, Cooley showcased how his Texan city has been something of a testbed for a variety of advanced pieces of smart infrastructure, including delivery of prescriptions by drone.

“It’s great to have cool drones and robots but at the end of the day we’re still in the service providing business and if I can start providing that service as efficiently as possible and actually save my citizens dollars that’s my goal,” he told Mobile World Live.

Cooley added the “ultimate scenario” from its projects was the use of data points to allow it to “deploy resources in the most efficient method possible.”

Part of this data usage ambition is around sustainability and the production of metrics to track emissions and other city metrics.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “But our next phase is to start tracking those data metrics [produced by smart city infrastructure] and look at our emissions, looking specifically at what we have on our roadways and how we can reduce our emissions … whether that’s through different modes of transport or better transport solutions.”

Unwrapped is an online event hosted exclusively on Mobile World Live, where industry experts and top executives will be discussing the subject of Making Money from the Mobile Enterprise. To view the stream and content from the event click here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association