US Cellular seeks 5G device boost - Mobile World Live

Home

US Cellular seeks 5G device boost

21 AUG 2020

US Cellular aims to deploy 5G on a third of its mobile sites by end Q1 2021, positioning it to capitalise on a raft of lower-cost device launches over the rest of 2020, SVP and CFO Doug Chambers told investors.

At an investor conference, Chambers noted a number of mid-tier 5G devices are set for release by the year end, with prices of between $300 and $800 being more affordable than costly earlier flagships.

“The barrier that maybe we thought a year ago that 5G devices would be too expensive to motivate people to switch, I think that’s gone.”

US Cellular plans to cash in by expanding initial 600MHz deployments by end-March 2021: Chambers explained the sites chosen serve half of all traffic carried on its network.

In time, it will deploy low-band 5G throughout its footprint, supplementing with mmWave spectrum on less than 50 per cent of cell sites to serve high-demand areas.

It also plans to conduct mmWave fixed wireless access trials in three markets in 2021, seeking insight into demand and adoption patterns.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

