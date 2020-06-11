US Cellular joins peers on open RAN lobby group - Mobile World Live

US Cellular became the latest operator to back pressure group Open RAN Policy Coalition, citing the opportunity to educate legislators with a view to helping accelerate deployments of new technologies in rural areas.

The group is focused on influencing government policies related to open and interoperable RAN technologies. Although global in its remit, the group cites the US as a key focus for its work.

It was formed during May and already has the support of several vendors, technology companies and operators including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone Group and Telefonica.

US Cellular VP of advanced technology and systems planning Narothum Saxena said the use of open RAN “fosters innovation and promotes healthy competition”, adding: “The work this group is doing has the opportunity to enhance the way wireless networks are built and operated, helping to ensure high-speed connectivity for more people, no matter where they live.”

While the coalition is backed by Qualcomm, Microsoft and Samsung Electronics America and Nokia, earlier this week Ericsson’s networks chief Fredrik Jejdling dismissed any prospect of his company joining the initiative.

During an Ericsson investor event, Jejdling argued such forums should not define the types of network technology used.

The coalition was created in the wake of US officials citing open RAN technologies as a potential method of reducing reliance on technology from Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE.