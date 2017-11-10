English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US Cellular gains subs but loss, revenue slide concerns

10 NOV 2017

US Cellular came out of Q3 with mixed results, adding both pre- and postpaid subscribers but reporting a slide in revenue and a net loss of $229 million.

The fifth largest US operator said it gained 35,000 postpaid subscribers in the quarter, and also drew in 31,000 new subscribers on the prepaid side of the house. Those figures compare to a net loss of 6,000 postpaid subscribers and prepaid net additions of 67,000 the year prior.

In total the operator now has 4.51 million postpaid subs (up slightly from 4.49 million last year) and 515,000 total prepaid subs (up from 480,000).

However, US Cellular reported a 6 per cent year-on-year dip in service revenue to $737 million as well as a 5 per cent drop in equipment sales to $226 million. Total operating revenue of $963 million was down from $1.02 billion the year prior.

The operator’s $229 million loss marked a departure from the $17 million in net income it posted in the same period last year. Both pre-and postpaid average revenue per user also dropped year-on-year.

Still, US Cellular CEO Kenneth Meyers indicated he was happy with the company’s performance.

“I am quite pleased with the operating results for the quarter as we continued to build on the momentum of the previous quarter, growing subscribers and increasing customer loyalty while tightly managing costs,” Meyers said in a statement. “Overall, we are competing effectively in the marketplace…We believe we have found a good balance of promotional offers to get new customers into our stores.”

But Wells Fargo Securities analyst Jennifer Fritzsche noted US Cellular could soon face additional headwinds.

“With [Sprint] and [T-Mobile] continuing to operate as separate entities, we would expect pricing pressures to only pick up around the iPhone cycle in Q4’17 and Q1’18,” she wrote in a research note. “Furthermore, the ongoing geographic expansion of [T-Mobile] likely will also create more competitive pressures in certain [US Cellular] core markets.”

US Cellular’s unlimited plan now has a significant following, with nearly a third of the operator’s base taking up the offer. These plans have driven a 51 per cent year-on-year increase in data use on US Cellular’s network. The operator said average handset data usage has reached 3.1GB per month, but noted unlimited plan customers are consuming nearly three times that amount.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

DT CEO looks to future after “most turbulent weeks”

Ericsson, U.S. Cellular turn to 28GHz in 5G trials

America Movil returns to profit in Q3

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association