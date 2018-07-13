English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US Cellular CTO charts course to 5G

13 JUL 2018

Mike Irizarry, CTO of US Cellular, revealed the nation’s fifth-largest operator is gearing up for a new mmWave 5G trial as it maps out plans to deploy next generation technology.

Unlike US Cellular’s previous 5G tests, Irizarry told Mobile World Live the upcoming trial at 28GHz will include standards-based 5G equipment, as well as tests of previously unavailable 5G core technology which will be essential for network slicing.

Irizarry declined to name US Cellular’s test partner, but Nokia appears to be the likely contender. The vendor has a pending application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for 28GHz tests with a potential customer in Peoria, Illinois (about three hours from US Cellular’s Chicago headquarters) and a 1 September start date is consistent with a commencement time frame Irizarry mentioned.

The CTO said US Cellular views mmWave as hotspot spectrum, ideal for deployments in areas including campuses, event venues and manufacturing locations which demand extreme speed. Broad coverage and moderate speed can be supplied via 5G deployments on low- and mid-band spectrum, he added.

But Irizarry said US Cellular is also evaluating mmWave for backhaul.

“One of the challenges with deploying small cells is getting fibre to these small cells. If I can use mmWave to cell haul from an adjacent macro cell, I make my deployment of small cells, whether they’re for 4G or 5G, a lot easier.”

US Cellular does not own any mmWave assets: its current holdings include 600MHz, 700MHz and 800MHz low-band spectrum; along with mid-band airwaves in the PCS and AWS bands. But Irizarry said the operator is evaluating opportunities which may arise through the FCC’s upcoming mmWave auctions.

Timeline
Timing is tricky: Irizzary said US Cellular isn’t planning to sit on the sidelines as other operators launch 5G and attempt to poach customers, but noted it makes no sense to deploy a 5G network if there are no devices to take advantage of it. Compatible smartphones aren’t expected to become available until 2019.

“We will respond, one if our customers are asking for the technology, and two if we feel there’s a competitive threat in our markets.”

While deployment plans are still up in the air, he estimated the operator could launch 5G on its existing low- and mid-band spectrum holdings within a 14- to 18-month time frame.

Other work
5G planning is just one part of the effort US Cellular is putting into its network.

Irizarry said the operator is also testing self-optimising network technology with Ericsson, Nokia and Cisco. The goal, he said, is to use automation and machine learning to help alleviate increasing pressure placed on performance engineers as the network becomes more complex with the introduction of more small cells and C-RAN technology.

Additionally, the company is aiming to bolster its LTE network through densification and the introduction of 4G beamforming.

He added US Cellular is testing LTE-M technology and is in the process of plotting a deployment plan.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

German operators promise to expand 4G

Italy gives green light to 5G auction rules

FCC eyes third 5G spectrum auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association