US operators respond to Hurricane Ida

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US all committed resources to the areas impacted by Hurricane Ida, as the storm which pummelled the southeast part of the country earlier this week moved to the northeast.

New York and New Jersey, states in which Verizon has corporate headquarters, declared states of emergency after heavy flooding. The submersion of one New York State office caused service interruptions from White Plains to Mount Vernon, it stated, adding it had deployed engineers to pump water out and install mobile equipment to restore services.

It added backup generators are keeping network facilities online in areas suffering power outages.

Louisiana

Verizon explained it deployed 19 portable sites and satellite trailers, along with more than 900 first responder systems including network extenders, routers, mobile hotspots and phones.

The operator added it is supporting more than 38 public sector agencies conducting search and rescue, and disaster response operations in some of the hardest-hit areas.

As of 1 September, the Federal Communications Commission stated less than 30 per cent of all mobile sites in Louisiana were out of service.

AT&T reported it had 16 mobile satellite cell towers on air and was in the process of deploying additional equipment to aid in the recovery efforts.

It added more than 90 per cent of its mobile network in the state was operating normally, with full service in Alabama and Mississippi, which were also affected by the hurricane.

On 31 August, T-Mobile US stated most of its sites in affected areas were running normally, with some “in the hardest hit areas of southeast Louisiana” offline.

The operator added a number of its retail stores are closed in the aftermath of the hurricane.