 US cable company Astound details MVNO launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US cable company Astound details MVNO launch

15 JUN 2023

US cable company Astound Broadband advanced plans to enter the mobile market as a virtual player, targeting an initial launch later this month ahead of a broader deployment over the rest of the year.

Astound Broadband announced T-Mobile US as its host, lining up access to its 5G network. The move comes a little more than a month after it revealed it was provisioning the service through a partnership with Reach.

The cable player plans to offer its first services in two US states before expanding availability across the 4 million homes currently within its footprint.

It will bundle mobile with its home internet service, with tariffs to be based on data usage.

A representative told Mobile World Live the MVNO service will be available on Apple and Android phones.

While Astound Broadband doesn’t have the scale of Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, its MVNO move could add pressure on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, particularly given reports cable companies accounted for a large slice of net additions in the US during Q1.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Comcast chalks up record MVNO adds

Cox Mobile wraps-up nationwide launch

Charter Communications spices up mobile mix

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association