English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US broadband investments continued slide in 2016

01 NOV 2017

US spending on broadband dropped for the second year in a row in 2016, a new report from industry association USTelecom indicates.

Broadband investments from wireless and wireline companies totalled $76 billion in 2016, returning to a level last experienced in 2013. The 2016 figure marked the second year of declines from a ten-year peak of $78.4 billion in 2014: in 2015 broadband investment was $77.9 billion.

USTelecom noted many factors can impact broadband spending, including competition, financial markets, taxes, government mandates, project timelines and regulation. However, the association highlighted the timing of the recent drops in relation to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) introduction of the Title II Open Internet Order, more commonly known as net neutrality, in mid 2015.

The association was one of several industry groups which opposed the order and took the FCC to court in an attempt to overturn the rules.

“USTelecom does not attempt to isolate and control for [sic] the various factors and therefore does not draw conclusions about the extent to which Title II may have caused the decline in capital investment,” the association wrote: “Nevertheless, the two-year investment decline clearly raises questions about the impact that the FCC’s open internet regulations may have had on overall industry broadband investment.”

Is Title II to blame?
Older figures from USTelecom show an ebb and flow in broadband investment levels over time. For instance, spending rose from $55.3 billion in 1996 to $118.1 billion in 2000 before dropping back down to $57 billion in 2003. Investment figures then rose slowly into the low-$70 billion range before slumping back into the upper $60 billion range during the 2008-2009 US recession.

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn previously disputed the idea the Open Internet Order is to blame for the dip in broadband spending, noting the most recent slide began before the measure was implemented.

Responding to the release of the FCC’s mobile competition report in September, Clyburn noted the document left out data from previous iterations of the report which showed “investment from all commercial wireless companies declined from $33.1 billion in 2013 to $30.9 billion in 2015.”

“In case you missed it, those reports predated the 2015 Order. Also, despite my request, this report does not include CTIA’s investment data indicating that investment per consumer measurements declined from 2006 to 2009. Just in case you missed it again, that predates the 2015 and 2010 Open Internet Orders,” Clyburn argued.

“These statistics demonstrate that there must be other factors, other than the Open Internet Orders, that account for why wireless carriers decreased their investment in their networks,” she added.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T prepares for 5G with data speed boosts

US operators push back on FCC reporting plans

Verizon calls for wireless to count as broadband access
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association