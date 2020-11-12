 US boosts DT in Q3, T-Systems woe continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeFrançais

US boosts DT in Q3, T-Systems woe continues

12 NOV 2020

Deutsche Telekom (DT) CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) bullishly pointed to the company’s performance in the US and Europe during Q3, as continued declines in its enterprise IT unit T-Systems were offset by results elsewhere.

The company made a net profit of €817 million, down 40 per cent year-on-year largely due to a €500 million impairment charge at T-Systems, though it noted the adjusted figure excluding such “special factors” would have been up 6.3 per cent to €1.5 billion.

Revenue increased almost 32 per cent to €26.4 billion. It also raised its financial guidance for 2020.

Hoettges said the company was upping its annual earnings forecast on “strong business on both sides of the Atlantic” adding this was “despite feeling the effects” of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic “in some areas”.

Gains
During its earnings call, the executive added its T-Mobile US operation had more customers than AT&T following the unit’s big-money merger with Sprint, and was now pursuing the medium-term target to “oust Verizon from the top spot”. He added “our aspiration is to be the leading provider. And we intend to stay there”.

In home market Germany, he noted its 5G rollout was ahead of schedule with a goal of covering two-thirds of the country’s population by the end of the year now in place. Its original milestone of 50 per cent coverage by end-December had already been exceeded by the end of Q3.

On its troubled T-Systems division, Hoettges said the transformation of this segment was “not progressing as we would like”, with new business “beset by delays and cancellations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“This has negatively affected revenue and earnings. But strong growth in our other segments meant we were more than able to offset this at group level.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association