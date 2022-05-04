 US aviation, mobile players set for 5G talks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US aviation, mobile players set for 5G talks

04 MAY 2022

Efforts to mitigate fears of interference between C-Band 5G and aircraft equipment in the US continued, with the nation’s Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) reportedly poised to meet with airline and mobile industry representatives later today (4 May).

Reuters reported talks between the parties would centre on the key issue of retrofitting and replacing altimeters in some aircraft to remove claimed risks associated with the use of 5G in the C-Band.

The news publication noted the FAA hoped to get a solid timeframe for replacing equipment deemed vulnerable to interference.

Its meeting is the latest in ongoing discussions between the communications and airline industries on preventing interference to altimeters from operators’ deployments of 5G in spectrum frequencies won in an auction in 2021.

AT&T and Verizon delayed planned launches in the band following concerns raised by transport authorities. Several flights were cancelled when they did eventually start limited deployments, though the predicted “chaos” did not materialise.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EMEA leads 5G deployments by city

NEC, Fujitsu ride open RAN wave

StarHub forecasts service revenue growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association