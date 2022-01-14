 US aviation industry issues 5G notices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US aviation industry issues 5G notices

14 JAN 2022
Aircraft

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restricted the use of radio altimeters in some locations, the latest move in an ongoing spat with mobile operators over planned deployments of 5G in C-Band spectrum.

Restrictions were part of a series of FAA directives which could also see some flights blocked completely, as the regulator and US aviation industry turn the screw on operators regarding potential interference from 5G services in the C-Band.

Radio altimeters use spectrum in the 4.2GHz to 4.4GHz band. AT&T and Verizon plan to launch services using C-Band n77, which spans 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz.

The operators are on the brink of initial launches in the 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz range, after twice delaying the move due to concerns over interference with the altimeters.

AT&T and Verizon agreed to establish buffers around a host of airports to help allay the concerns.

Health
Some operators of medical helicopters expect to be impacted by the latest FAA directives, unless aircraft manufacturers can show radio altimeters will not be adversely impacted by 5G.

A number of the notices issued by the FAA call on pilots to use “approved alternative methods of compliance due to 5G C-Band interference”, suggesting flights can proceed if the altimeters are not used.

Aviation Week reported the Helicopter Association International (HAI) called for mobile operators to mitigate 5G transmissions beyond the nation’s busiest airports, warning of a potentially devastating impact on public safety.

Mobile industry executives have pointed to France as an example of a country in which 5G in the C-Band and aviation safely coexist, with the FAA authorising US flights to the nation.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

AT&T touts sustainability potential of 5G, SDN

Verizon launches live stream platform

AT&T makes government subsidy move

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association