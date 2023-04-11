US authority mulls AI accountability rules

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) issued a request for comment on whether there needs to be accountability measures and policies in place for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in the face of growing adoption of platforms such as ChatGPT.

The authority’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration agency is attempting to determine whether AI systems “are legal, effective, ethical, safe, and otherwise trustworthy” in its AI accountability policy request for comment issued today (11 April).

“Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them,” stated NTIA administrator Alan Davidson.

Feedback requested covers which policies could support the development of AI audits, assessments, certifications and other mechanisms “to create earned trust in AI systems that they work as claimed”.

The DoC statement cited comments from US President Joe Biden noting there needs to be appropriate guardrails and “responsible” innovation for the use of AI systems to protect Americans’ rights and safety.

Written comments must be received on or before 10 June.