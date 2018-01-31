US authorities turn up heat in Apple battery case

The US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly requested information from Apple to determine if the company violated any laws by detuning iPhones to boost battery life.

Bloomberg reported the investigation is still in early stages and it is not yet certain whether enforcement action will be taken.

The agencies are the latest authorities to take aim at Apple following an admission it slows performance in older iPhones to extend battery life.

Earlier this month, Senator John Thune, who heads the Senate’s commerce committee, wrote to Apple demanding it answer a series of questions related to the disclosure, including whether or not the company notified customers the feature would be included in updates and whether users could forego updates which included it.

Apple also faced pressure from a Chinese consumer council and a French consumer protection agency, the latter of which was seeking to determine whether the throttling constituted illegal “deception and programmed obsolescence”.