 US Army deploys Li-Fi - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US Army deploys Li-Fi

27 APR 2021

Equipment provider pureLiFi secured a $4.2 million US Army Europe and Africa contract to deploy Li-Fi, which uses light to transfer data, in what it claimed was the first large-scale deployment of the technology.

The company is providing its Kitefin technology to the branch of the US military. In a statement, pureLiFi highlighted reliability and security benefits of Li-Fi compared with mobile, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth alternatives.

PureLiFi stated the contract covers deployment of thousands of Li-Fi units “in real tactical and strategic environments”. It added Kitefin offers “unique features for defence use cases”, eliminating the risk of detection in radio communications and being capable of being rapidly deployed.

CEO Alistair Banham said the US Army contract was “just the beginning” and paved the way for the adoption of the technology by consumers.

In November 2019, Banham told Mobile World Live the technology could be ripe for take off this year, citing consumer use cases including gaming and extended reality.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Li-Fi to hit mass market in 2021

O2 looks to boost connectivity with Li-Fi

Li-Fi can help networks tackle “capacity crunch”

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association