English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US antitrust appointment could impact operator deals

28 SEP 2017

The US Senate appointed former corporate lawyer and lobbyist Makan Delrahim to be the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) new antitrust chief.

Delrahim was nominated by President Donald Trump in March, but his appointment was delayed by Democrats over concerns about potential conflicts of interest given his professional history. In the past, Delrahim represented companies including T-Mobile US, AT&T, Apple, Google, Qualcomm and Microsoft.

Despite those concerns, AT&T’s merger with content company Time Warner is likely to be one of the first cases on Delrahim’s agenda.

A response to a question from Senator Diane Feinstein in May hinted at the the new chief’s view of such deals: “the majority of antitrust scholars recognise that most vertical mergers raise less serious competition concerns than horizontal mergers”, he said.

However, Delrahim also acknowledged there are cases where a vertical merger could have “anticompetitive effects” and said it would be critical to assess whether there is the possibility of “harm to consumers flowing from the proposed transaction”.

Delrahim will also likely helm a review of any merger deal between Sprint and T-Mobile. During questioning in May, Delrahim said he did not have “any particular impression” regarding the state of wireless competition in the US market.

The Federal Communications Commission this week declared the mobile market sufficiently competitive for the first time since 2009.

Delrahim previously said he will work with ethics officials to address potential conflicts in cases involving “past clients, and clients of my former employer, my law firm”. The comment indicates he may yet recuse himself from any matters involving either AT&T or T-Mobile.

Focus
Responding to questions for the record sent by Senator Feinstein in May, Delrahim said his focus as head of the DoJ’s Antitrust Division will be on addressing: “cartel behaviour that raises prices or otherwise adversely affects the welfare of consumers; mergers and other forms of consolidation that risk a substantial lessening of competition; and single firm or collusive conduct that suppresses the free market competition to which consumers are entitled”.

Delrahim also addressed concerns from Senator Patrick Leahy about his independence from President Trump, noting investigations should be conducted “without regard to political considerations”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T: US tax reform will spur network investments

AT&T extends fixed-wireless footprint to 9 new states

FCC commissioner issues merger warning

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association