 US agrees end to MTS Uzbek bribery probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US agrees end to MTS Uzbek bribery probe

07 MAR 2019

MTS agreed a hefty settlement fee to close the book on a US corruption investigation which found the operator bribed an official in Uzbekistan to secure its entry into the market.

In a statement, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the company has agreed to pay a criminal fine and forfeiture totalling $850 million to the US Department of Justice (DoJ). The figure includes a $100 million payment to resolve SEC charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) to win business in Uzbekistan.

The SEC said MTS bribed an Uzbek official who was related to the country’s former president, with the operator making illicit payments of $420 million “for the purpose of obtaining and retaining business”.

Those payments enabled MTS to enter the country’s telecoms market and operate there for eight years, said the SEC, during which it “generated $2.4 billion in revenue”.

MTS sold its majority stake in Uzbek operator Universal Mobile Systems (UMS) in 2016 after coming under fire from the DoJ and SEC. The bribery allegations came to light as part of broader investigation that had been running since 2004.

“The company engaged in egregious misconduct for nearly a decade, secretly funnelling hundreds of millions of dollars to a corrupt official,” Charles Cain, chief of the SEC enforcement division’s FCPA unit said. “Building business on a foundation of bribery leaves the business and American investor interests at the mercy of corrupt officials.”

MTS will also be put under an independent compliance monitor for at least three years as part of the SEC agreement.

The company said in its Q3 2018 results it had set aside $850 million to cover any possible fines from the case.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Veon ups stake in Russian payments company

Russian operators resist 5G network group

MTS begins Turkmenistan network tear-down

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association