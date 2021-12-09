 US 5G research group targets device diversity - Mobile World Live
Home

US 5G research group targets device diversity

09 DEC 2021

A 5G research programme backed by T-Mobile US and other big names partnered with the University of Washington to help start-ups develop compatible devices in a bid to expand the market beyond smartphones and PCs.

The 5G Open Innovation Lab will join a programme at the University’s CoMotion Labs, which also incubates early-stage start-ups. In a statement, the groups explained start-ups developing hardware at the facility are likely to focus on medical devices and sensors, among other products.

T-Mobile deployed 5G on 100MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum, mmWave and Massive MIMO at one of CoMotion Labs’ locations: it stated the network delivers peak data rates of more than 1Gb/s.

Francois Baneyx, director of CoMotion Labs, predicted the 5G Open Innovation Lab partnership will “help our entrepreneurs break new ground”.

And Jim Brisimitzis, founder and managing principal of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, noted benefits including provision of the “latest tooling and test equipment” for next-generation products.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

