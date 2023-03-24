 US 5G group pushes for mid-band plan - Mobile World Live
Home

US 5G group pushes for mid-band plan

24 MAR 2023

Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas, cautioned mid-band spectrum allocation in the US was approaching a critical tipping point due to a lack of a long-term national plan, which could impact the development of services and applications.

The industry trade organisation released a whitepaper outlining the use of several potential mid-band frequencies for 5G. It noted there are currently no suitable allocation plans in the works.

5G Americas argued this is a concern because it takes several years to identify, allocate and repurpose spectrum.

In a blog, Peterson noted mid-band offers a “sweet spot” between coverage and capacity and a long-term national spectrum plan is “paramount for economic and technology leadership”.

The organisation highlighted a need for greater spectrum efficiency and flexibility to meet soaring demand for mobile data.

It cited Ericsson Mobility Report data showing global demand at 90 exabytes per month at end-2022 and estimating the figure to be growing 40 per cent each year.

Pearson wrote there are specific challenges for each of the current and planned US mid-band deployments for commercial uses spanning 2.5GHz, CBRS, 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz C-band, and 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz.

The trade organisation argued spectrum plans should prioritise availability of lower frequencies in the mid-band range.

It also stated the US Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration should work with the industry to oversee spectrum allocations.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

