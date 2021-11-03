Unitel eyes Mongolia coverage boost with satellite deal

Mongolia mobile operator Unitel Group secured an option to be the first in the nation to employ satellite connectivity services from specialist Lynk Global.

Lynk Global noted the contract was its third operator deal in recent months, following similar arrangements with Bahamas provider Aliv and Telecel Centrafique in the Central African Republic.

The company expects to be able to provide satellite services to standard mobile phones in 2022, when Unitel will have a “first-to-market right” to use it within the sprawling country.

In a statement, Unitel CEO Enkhbat Dorjpalam noted the topography, extreme weather and size of Mongolia meant it had very specialist coverage needs.

The Unitel executive explained Mongolia was 1.6 million square kilometres with a population of 3.3 million spread across the country, adding “we have unique needs for coverage in our country given our nomadic lifestyle and extremely large livestock population of more than 70 million animals, which is a critical component to our society’s growth and resiliency.”

GSMA Intelligence estimated Unitel’s mobile connections at 1.6 million at end-Q3, placing it in the top two of four operators in Mongolia.