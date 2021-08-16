United Group set for Wind Hellas buy

United Group agreed to acquire Greek operator Wind Hellas for an undisclosed sum, a deal which further bolsters its presence in southeastern Europe’s mobile markets after an acquisition of Vivacom in Bulgaria in 2020.

After completing the buy from Wind Hellas parent Crystal Almond Holdings, United Group plans to combine the unit with its existing Greek fixed and pay-TV brand Nova.

Wind Hellas provides mobile, fixed and TV services with a total of 4.2 million users across its various products. GSMA Intelligence connection figures for Q2 place the company as Greece’s smallest operator of three with 3.7 million, behind Vodafone Greece (4.1 million) and market leader Cosmote (7 million).

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in 2022.

United Group’s bid to enter the Greek mobile market comes after a number of acquisitions to expand its offering across southeastern Europe. Last month it struck a deal for a majority stake in Croatian fixed player Optima Telekom to add to its mobile business in the country.

It already claims to be the “leading provider of telecommunications services and media” in the region and has various units in eight markets.

Earlier this month it recruited Nokia to become its sole core vendor for its mobile units in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.