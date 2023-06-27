 UNESCO, EU join hands on ethical AI - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UNESCO, EU join hands on ethical AI

27 JUN 2023

UNESCO struck an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to speed up the global implementation of an ethical AI framework formulated in 2021, while committing a €4 million investment to support regulatory initiatives in low-income countries.

The UN agency stated the AI guidelines, which have been backed by 193 member states, are currently adopted by nearly 30 countries. Through the partnership with EC, UNESCO hopes “least developed” countries can establish strategies and regulations around the technology at a national level.

Furthermore, UNESCO and EC will employ a global network of specialists, tasked with delivering policy advice to member states who are in the process of implementing the framework.

An annual global forum will also take place to platform learning initiatives among AI stakeholders.

Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, said the agreement with EC will support the “mobilisation of experts and the organisation of AI training”.

In the framework, UNESCO recommends collaboration between nation-states, stakeholders, academic communities and others to promote accessible education, training and digital literacy as a method of increasing public awareness around AI.

UNESCO’s partnership with EC adds to efforts by governments globally taking a stronger stance on the technology’s risks.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak summarised his vision for AI safety regulation as the country commenced an initial review of AI’s impact.

The US and UK also pledged to collaborate on the research of AI deployments.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Month-old AI start-up nets €105M in funding

Tech leaders warn of AI extinction threat

Italy to keep AI in check after lifting ChatGPT ban

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association