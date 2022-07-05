 UnaBiz brings Sigfox into the fold - Mobile World Live
Home

UnaBiz brings Sigfox into the fold

05 JUL 2022

Singapore-headquartered massive IoT service provider UnaBiz completed the transfer of ownership of Sigfox around seven months after the company began insolvency proceedings.

Sigfox selected UnaBiz out of a total of nine bidders during insolvency proceedings at the Commercial Court of Toulouse in April.

With the transition of ownership completed, UnaBiz detailed plans to continue employing Sigfox’s branding and logo for its technology.

In a statement on LinkedIn, UnaBiz co-CEO and co-founder Henri Bong explained Sigfox “will remain a technology name just like Bluetooth, LoRa or Wi-Fi”.

However, Bong indicated both Sigfox and its subsidiary Sigfox France “will stop as company names and entities”, with all assets, IP “and contracts with customers and operators” to be owned by UnaBiz.

Former Sigfox staff “will now be integrated into UnaBiz team”, Bong wrote, adding the decisions followed two months’ of “brainstorming with all stakeholders”.

Sigfox began insolvency proceedings in January after financial difficulties associated with Covid-19 (coronavirus) caused a slowdown in business activity.

UnaBiz specialises in sensor product design, manufacturing and cloud platform services across a range of IoT technologies including Sigfox, LTE-M, NB-IoT and LoRa.

The CEO previously stated UnaBiz and Sigfox will “strive towards the convergence” of the various low-power IoT technologies.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

