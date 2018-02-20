English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UN wants global rules for cyber warfare

20 FEB 2018

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (pictured) expects the likelihood of cyber attacks in wars to increase and talked up the need for international rules to mitigate their impact.

“Episodes of cyber warfare between states already exist. What is worse is that there is no regulatory scheme for that type of warfare, it is not clear how the Geneva Convention or international humanitarian law applies to it,” Guterres said in a speech at the University of Lisbon, Reuters reported.

“I am absolutely convinced that…the next war will begin with a massive cyber attack to destroy military capacity…and paralyse basic infrastructure such as the electric networks,” he added.

Last week, US special counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russian citizens and three companies for using social media to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. He said the UN was a platform which could work out rules “to guarantee a more humane character” of conflicts around technology.

A group of NATO allies in 2017 said they were drawing up cyber warfare principles to guide their armed forces, Reuters stated.

Some of them believe shutting down a power plant through a cyber attack could be more effective than air strikes.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Blog: China WIC pushes a version of openness

Technology education key to driving future growth

GSMA launches big data initiative for social good
MWC17

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association