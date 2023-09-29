 UK watchdog probes Qualcomm, Autotalks deal - Mobile World Live
Home_Regulation

UK watchdog probes Qualcomm, Autotalks deal

29 SEP 2023
Qualcomm stand at MWC Barcelona 2022.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened an investigation into Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of Israeli automotive chip-maker Autotalks, a month after the European Commission (EC) also announced intentions to examine the deal.

A filing by the CMA showed it will launch a first phase probe and it has invited comments from interested parties on the merger’s impact.

CMA warned of the deal’s potential to “result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market, or markets in the UK for goods or services”, adding comments on the transaction will assist the early stage of the examination.

Qualcomm announced a deal to acquire Autotalks in May to beef up its automotive portfolio, claiming a combined company will develop technologies to improve driver and road safety.

EC launched a probe after receiving requests from 15 member states, which had voiced the importance for customers to be able to “retain access to V2X technology at competitive prices and conditions”.

CMA has not detailed a deadline for a decision of the first stage of the procedure.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

