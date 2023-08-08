 UK turns screw on Snap over underage users - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Regulation

UK turns screw on Snap over underage users

08 AUG 2023

The UK’s data regulator commenced a process to gather information on Snap’s efforts to remove underage users from its Snapchat app, a move which could lead to a wider investigation, Reuters reported.

Reuters stated the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is looking at potential breaches made by the company. It may then issue a formal request for internal data and, after assessing the information, it could launch an official probe.

The ICO’s attention on Snap follows a study by regulator Ofcom in 2022 which found thousands of users below the age of 13-years are registered to Snapchat, making it the most popular social networking platform among underage users in UK.

Reuters reported in March the company had only removed around 700 users aged below 13 between April 2021 and April 2022.

Under UK data protection law, social media companies need parental consent before processing the data of anyone under the age of 13.

Most social media platforms require users to be 13 years of age or above.

Reuters stated a Snap representative declined to comment on the measures it took to reduce accounts belonging to children, but added it shares the goals of UK authorities to ensure online platforms are “age appropriate”.

Snap could face a fine equivalent to 4 per cent of its annual global turnover if the regulator finds it has breached data protection laws.

Earlier this year, the ICO imposed a £12.7 million fine on video-sharing app TikTok as it found the platform had misused children’s data.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association