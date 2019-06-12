UK to hold talks on 5G planning revolution - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM 5G WORLD, LONDON: The UK government detailed a move to address operator complaints regarding planning regulations which they say hamper 5G deployments.

Jeremy Wright, secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (pictured), said the government was aware of concerns raised by operators about difficulties in supplying high quality coverage in some areas under current regulations and will open a consultation on policies in England to address these.

The minister said talks will focus on the potential to “simplify planning processes for installing new equipment, helping us to support the rollout of 5G and further improve coverage in rural areas”.

“It’s crucial that our planning framework continues to support the development of new mobile infrastructure and helps accelerate 5G deployment,” he noted.

Operators EE; Vodafone UK; O2 UK; and 3 UK have regularly spoken out about a number of problems including limits on mast sizes and red tape hampering equipment installation.

The consultation will only cover England because a number of the issues discussed are devolved to regional assemblies in the remainder of the UK.

During the session, the minister also highlighted the positive progress made by fixed and mobile operators to improve connectivity, pointing to increased availability of high quality mobile and rollout of full-fibre networks.

Wright added to achieve its goal of further improvements, government officials, operators and regulator Ofcom needed to collaborate.