English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK set for 5G, fibre boost from £6.8B investment plan

27 NOV 2018

The UK government and private enterprise will pump a combined £6.8 billion into the country’s digital infrastructure over the next three years, as authorities aim to achieve full fibre broadband coverage by 2033 and 5G across the majority of the country by 2027.

Building on the Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review unveiled in July, the investment plan is included in a wide-ranging report into national projects across a number of sectors.

Plans covering “digital infrastructure”, comprising fibre and 5G-related technology, involve central government investing £0.7 billion; industry £4.7 billion and the remainder coming from public-private partnerships. The vast majority will be spent before the end of 2020.

In the report, government agencies HM Treasury and the Infrastructure and Projects Authority said the investment, along with ongoing 5G trials and tests in the country, would “identify potential deployment and technical challenges for 5G, reduce commercial risks associated with investment in 5G by stimulating demand for new services, and help inform future policy.”

As is the case with regulators and authorities across many developed markets, the UK government is keen to be seen to be pushing forward the development of digital infrastructure, though pressure groups argue more needs to be done.

In September, operator-backed Mobile UK called on politicians to review planning procedures for infrastructure including access to land, power grid and fibre facilities; echoing previous statements from regulator Ofcom.

Mobile UK also wants legislation to ensure mobile connectivity plans are included at an early stage in designs for new housing, industrial developments and transport projects.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Huawei blocked from Spark 5G rollout

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Huawei issues 5G rallying cry
m360 - MENA18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association