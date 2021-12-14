 UK investigates Microsoft's Nuance deal
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK seeks views on Microsoft, Nuance deal

14 DEC 2021
Microsoft

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into a proposed $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance Communications by Microsoft, the latest in a series of moves by the regulator to put the brakes on technology mergers.

The CMA invited comments on the proposed transaction, noting in a statement these proceed the opening of an initial phase probe. It is concerned over the potential for the deal to result in a substantial reduction in competition.

Comments can be submitted until 10 January 2022, after which the CMA will take a decision on a fuller probe.

Microsoft wants to buy Nuance Communications for its speech recognition software, which uses AI and is widely deployed in the healthcare sector, a market the software company is keen to penetrate further with its cloud services.

Authorities in the US cleared the takeover, with a European Commission review ongoing.

When Microsoft announced the deal in April, it aimed to close by the year-end.

The CMA last month ordered Meta Platforms to undo an acquisition of Giphy, while a broader UK government review of an Nvidia move for chip designer Arm is ongoing.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Telefónica prepara servicios 5G para empresas

Telefonica plots 2022 enterprise 5G drive

US opens multi-billion dollar deal to Google, Oracle
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association