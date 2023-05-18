 UK seeks new supplier for troubled ESN - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK seeks new supplier for troubled ESN

18 MAY 2023

The UK Home Office launched a tender worth up to £895 million for a user services supplier for its issue-riddled Emergency Services Network (ESN), a project which has been plagued with years of delays and escalating costs.

In a tender notice quietly released this week, the Home Office stated it was aiming to establish a contract for a “user services” supplier to work in conjuction with other partners, including the mobile supplier which is “currently EE”.

The successful bidder will be involved in several areas, including programme and project delivery, system integration, delivery of network and IT infrastructure, including a dedicated dual 4G/5G standalone mobile core network, and specifications and certification services for third-party devices and systems connected to the ESN.

Prospective bidders must submit their tenders by 19 June and the initial term of the contract lasts until the end of 2031, with the possibility of two 12-month extensions.

Troubles
A contract from the UK government for the ESN, which is earmarked to replace the existing two-way radio system run by Motorola-owned Airwave, was awarded to EE, Motorola and consultancy KBR in 2015 and was initially set to be completed in 2020.

However, the government revealed in 2019 the project was running around 50 per cent over budget and it would not be completed until 2023.

There was another set back last month after a Competition and Markets Authority report suggested services would not be running until around 2029.

In 2022, Motorola also entered talks with the Home Office to end its involvement, stating the future service potential of the assets is limited.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EE details rural UK 4G connectivity progress

EE battles UK spam with AI tech

EE, Qualcomm declare European 5G first

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association