 UK regulator opens consultation on mmWave 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK regulator opens consultation on mmWave 5G

09 MAY 2022

Ofcom outlined an ambition to make mmWave spectrum available to the UK’s mobile industry by 2024, as it launched a consultation on opening access to the 26GHz and 40GHz bands.

In a statement, the regulator pointed to the advantage of deploying 5G in the bands for faster speeds and greater capacity in crowded areas, citing transport hubs, busy streets and entertainment venues.

Ofcom noted it could also enable high-speed fixed wireless access services in hard to reach areas and be deployed in private networks for applications including factory automation and smart agriculture.

In the UK, the 26GHz band is already used for fixed point-to-point links; a satellite earth station; level crossing radars used by railway operators; ultra-wideband radar; a range of short-range devices; and for special events.

Ofcom added the UK Ministry of Defence also has access to the band but currently doesn’t have a use for it.

Licences
The consultation outlines an ambition to offer a range of very local and city-wide licences for the 26GHz band. In high density usage areas where fixed link licences are already active, Ofcom plans to issue a five year notice period to revoke them.

In low density areas, it aims to allow existing fixed link users to continue with current activities. Other users of the band, it added, are expected to co-exist with 5G and other mobile services.

Ofcom explained the 40GHz band had been allocated in 2008 with Hutchinson 3G UK, Mobile Broadband Network, and MLL 40GHz holding the licences. However, the trio are not allowed to deploy mobile services in the band and currently use it for fixed links.

The regulator’s consultation provides a number of options for the 40GHz band, from changing existing licences to clearing and reallocating it.

Alongside general views on allocation for mobile use, interested parties have also been invited to make comments on a potential auction format, competition considerations and licence lengths.

The consultation closes on 18 July 2022 with a provisional timescale of making spectrum available by 2024.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Los ingresos aportados por mmWave crecen menos, pero el optimismo se mantiene

mmWave revenue slows but optimism remains

Escepticismo de Nonvoice sobre mmWave para los consumidores
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association