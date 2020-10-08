 UK pushes for final O2, Virgin Media call - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK pushes for final O2, Virgin Media call

08 OCT 2020

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) urged the European Commission (EC) to give it the final say on the proposed merger of Telefonica and Liberty Global’s local operations, arguing the deal does not have implications elsewhere.

The EC is currently in the process of reviewing a tie-up between mobile provider O2 UK and fixed company Virgin Media with a provisional deadline of 5 November. Its current timeline assumes the decision does not require a second level investigation.

Although clearance or rejection currently falls under the remit of EC competition chiefs, the decision can be transferred to the CMA under specific circumstances.

In a statement, the CMA said requirements for the EC to cede control have been met as “any impact on competition will be limited solely to UK consumers” with potential effects covering both the retail and wholesale sectors.

It added any implications would be felt following the end of the transition period for the UK leaving the European Union, further improving its case for control.

The EC has until 19 November to respond to the CMA’s request. Should it fail, the UK body said it would continue to aid the European-level investigation.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EE crowns UK gaming, video experience

Telefonica, Liberty Global to push 5G in 100 UK cities

EC sets date for O2 UK, Virgin Media decision

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association