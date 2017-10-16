English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK operators welcome coverage consultation

16 OCT 2017

A UK mobile operator industry group welcomed a peer’s criticism of network coverage and quality, stating it backs calls for changes to legislation at national and regional levels.

While the operators declined to comment directly, a statement by Mobile UK (a trade association representing EE, O2 UK, 3 UK and Vodafone UK) said the criticism of current networks by Lord Adonis, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), highlighted the need for legislative reforms “to support mobile infrastructure, especially in removing barriers in the planning process.”

Adonis warned the UK is at risk of falling behind other countries in rollout of next generation mobile and broadband networks unless swift action is taken to increase capacity.

In a statement announcing a public consultation on the future needs of mobile and other critical infrastructure, Adonis said the USA, Netherlands and Japan are currently ahead of the UK in terms of 4G and broadband speeds.

Global research by wireless mapping company OpenSignal released in June goes some way to bearing out Adonis’ claim. The company revealed the average data rate on UK LTE networks during Q1 2017 stood at 22.65Mb/s, while Japan’s average was 24.45Mb/s and the Netherlands 38.36Mb/s. However, the research placed the US well behind on 14.99Mb/s.

Adonis blamed years of funding shortages and erratic policy decisions for the situation, stating the country risks “falling behind internationally if we don’t improve our mobile and broadband connections”.

Speaking to BBC News, the peer compared the experience of making a mobile phone call to a Charlie Chaplin film, where the “picture is fuzzy” and frequently drops out. He told the news agency mobile operators must increase investment in networks.

While Mobile UK expressed disappointment Adonis failed to “acknowledge the considerable progress made by the industry” in terms of improving coverage in the UK as part of a “£5 billion investment programme”, it stated operators “look forward to responding to the NIC’s consultation.

Planning battle
Operators in the country have long called for changes to government policies, in particular with regard to planning permission covering mobile masts.

In 2014, the quartet were reported to have proposed amendments including permitting installation of masts up to 25-metres high, around 10-metres higher than existing masts, in a bid to improve rural coverage.

OpenSignal in September revealed it was able to receive an LTE signal from EE 78.4 per cent of the time, O2 74.2 per cent, Vodafone 71.4 per cent, and 3 UK 57.1 per cent.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

UK emergency network facing delay into 2019

Ofcom chief says 3 UK, EE legal action will delay 5G

Blog: Operators must go all in on the latest buzz
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association