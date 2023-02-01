 UK operators see room for 5G enterprise growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK operators see room for 5G enterprise growth

01 FEB 2023

LIVE FROM 5G WEEK, LONDON: Major operators Vodafone UK, Three UK, Virgin Media O2 and BT UK explained demand for standalone (SA) 5G enterprise services was high, but companies were hesitant to pull the trigger due to high costs.

On a keynote panel, Vodafone UK head of infrastructure and energy Francesca Serravalle (pictured, second from left) noted the current economic climate had restricted operator moves to achieve the full business potential offered by the technology.

Serravalle explained automakers including BMW and Ford Motor Company were among those employing Vodafone’s SA 5G network, adding the technology “is unique because it can drive more business models and enable network slicing”.

The executive tipped cloud platforms and accessible APIs as crucial factors in emerging enterprises.

Viraj Abhayawardhana, principal network strategy at BT (pictured, far right), noted building SA 5G infrastructure requires time and huge investment, which may be hard to justify compared with “4G or public Wi-Fi” networks which can be “fit for purpose in customer use cases”.

But he noted SA 5G “can be a game changer for business operations”.

During the panel, experts from all four companies argued an investment-friendly environment would be beneficial to progress 5G enterprise offerings, citing red tape and regulations as hindrances.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Jio expands 5G build, fuelling vendor gains

BT targets 5G connectivity from the skies

España reparte 20 millones de euros entre proyectos de 5G
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association