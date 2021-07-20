 UK moves closer to ruling on Arm sale to Nvidia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK moves closer to ruling on Arm sale to Nvidia

20 JUL 2021

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) delivered a report on Nvidia’s proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who will rule on whether the deal could operate against the public interest.

In April, the Secretary of State decided to intervene in the proposed acquisition due to national security concerns and required the CMA to prepare a report.

Today (20 July) the CMA stated its report includes an assessment on whether the deal could be deemed anti-competitive, along with a summary of any national security concerns raised by third parties.

Nvidia has pledged to maintain Arm’s independence if the takeover is completed. Arm licences its designs to multiple chipmakers and regulators want to know whether the US company would receive preferential treatment.

The deal requires approval from authorities in the UK, EU, US and China, none of which have signed off yet.

Other chipmakers have spoken out against the deal, with some indicating they would be ready to invest in Arm if Nvidia does not buy the company.

Intel and Qualcomm have both expressed interest in buying all or part of Arm from SoftBank Group, which agreed the Nvidia deal in 2020.

At the time, SoftBank was losing money and was eager to raise cash, but record profits in its fiscal Q4 (calendar Q1) earned it more in one quarter than the entire sum it would net from selling Arm to Nvidia.

Other chipmakers back the deal, with The Sunday Times naming Marvell, MediaTek and Broadcom as supporters.

Bloomberg reported Google and Microsoft are urging US competition regulators to kill the deal.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Arm responde a quienes critican su adquisición por Nvidia

Arm chief takes on Nvidia deal critics

SoftBank snaps-up first Leica branded handset
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association