 UK launches regulator targeting tech giants - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK launches regulator targeting tech giants

07 APR 2021

A watchdog designed to prevent tech giants including Facebook and Google from exploiting their market dominance was introduced in the UK, a move positioned as a major milestone for online market reform.

The Digital Markets Unit (DMU) is based within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), tasked with developing plans to give consumers more choice and control over their data, promote online competition and crackdown on unfair practices.

Plans for the unit were unveiled in November 2020 as part of a wider UK government aim to enforce a new pro-competition regime covering platforms deemed to hold considerable market power.

The DMU is already exploring how codes of conduct could work in practice to govern the relationship between digital platforms and groups including small businesses, which rely on them to advertise or use their services.

Its overall aim is to promote competition and the DMU will work with Ofcom to develop guidelines to govern the relationship between online platforms and news publishers, ensuring a fair and reasonable policy.

UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden stated this would “pave the way for the development of new digital services and lower prices”, give consumers more control over their data and support the news industry.

Longer term, the unit is also to work closely with CMA enforcement teams on moves already underway to address practices by digital companies, including “taking enforcement action against Google and Apple and scrutinising mergers involving Facebook and eBay”.

As countries around the world grapple with unfair tech practices, the unit will also coordinate with international partners.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

UK operators splash £1.4B in latest 5G auction

O2 UK fined for billing errors

Ofcom stalls UK 5G auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association