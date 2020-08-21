 UK frees-up spectrum ahead of 700MHz auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK frees-up spectrum ahead of 700MHz auction

21 AUG 2020

UK regulator Ofcom completed the three-year process of clearing spectrum previously used to host broadcast services, ahead of auctioning it to mobile operators in 2021.

The project to clear the 700MHz band, which is expected to be used for 4G and 5G services, was unveiled in 2012 and required collaboration with a range of stakeholders already using the frequencies. These included providers of digital TV transmissions and wireless microphone users.

Ofcom noted the spectrum would be ready for use by mobile operators as soon as the auction is complete and licences are allocated.

Having been pushed back due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the UK’s next airwaves auction is scheduled to begin in January 2021, with 80MHz of 700MHz spectrum and 120MHz in the 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz band going under the hammer.

In a statement earlier this month, the regulator said the upcoming sale would increase the allocation available to operators by almost a fifth (18 per cent) allowing them to bring “better and faster services” to consumers and enterprise.

Ofcom had faced pressure to ditch the auction format completely in favour of just allocating it in the wake of operators being told they had to undertake the costly action of removing Huawei kit from their 5G networks.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ofcom presses ahead with 5G auction plans

Vodafone UK seeks 5G auction shift after Huawei ban

UK poised to make final Huawei call

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association