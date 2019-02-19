 UK backs OneWeb to boost web, 5G access - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK backs OneWeb to boost web, 5G access

19 FEB 2019

The UK Space Agency awarded £18 million to OneWeb to fund development of a range of satellites designed to deliver affordable internet connectivity and, eventually, bring 5G technology to more people.

In a statement, the agency said the investment forms part of a partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA) and will support “novel automation techniques and artificial intelligence to manage the proposed constellation of spacecraft and its interaction with terrestrial networks to realise global 5G connectivity.”

OneWeb wants to set up a global communications network comprising around 650 satellites initially. In time, it aims to scale to more than 900 birds.

The first batch of ten satellites are due to be launched on a rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana next week.

OneWeb also has a programme called Sunrise which will focus on technologies for the next generation of satellite payloads, ground connections and space debris removal.

Magali Vaissiere, ESA director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications, explained Sunrise “is a prominent endeavour falling under our Satellite for 5G Initiative” which complements terrestrial networks with satellites “to ensure a successful and fully-inclusive digitalisation of industry and society.”

In 2018, OneWeb CCO Vivek Jhamb told Mobile World Live that without satellite networks to extend access where it is not economically or technically feasible for terrestrial networks to operate, “5G cannot be fully integrated into society and business the way it is currently imagined”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm debuts second-generation 5G modem

MWL TV, Samsung hit the airwaves with 5G

Ericsson sets 5G battle-lines ahead of MWC19  

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association