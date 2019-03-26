 Uber picks up Careem for $3B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Uber picks up Careem for $3B

26 MAR 2019

Taxi booking app Uber set up an acquisition of Middle Eastern rival Careem for $3.1 billion as it looks to boost its presence in the region and prepares for an IPO.

In a move reported to be the biggest tech deal the region has ever seen, Uber announced it will acquire all of Careem’s mobility, delivery, and payments businesses across the greater Middle East region including major markets Egypt; Jordan; Pakistan; Saudi Arabia; and the United Arab Emirates.

Uber explained in a statement the deal brings together its global leadership and technical expertise with Careem’s regional technology infrastructure, and ability to develop innovative local solutions.

The plan
Careem co-founder and CEO Mudassir Sheikha will continue to run the business, which will report to a board comprised of three representatives from Uber and two from Careem. The companies will operate their respective regional services and independent brands.

Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi (pictured, right) explained in a blog post that “this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each.”

Meanwhile Sheikha stated: “The mobility and broader internet opportunity in the region is massive and untapped, and has the potential to leapfrog our region into the digital future. We could not have found a better partner than Uber under Dara’s leadership to realise this opportunity.”

The deal consists of $1.7 billion in convertible notes and $1.4 billion in cash. The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2020.

Financial Times stated: “For lossmaking Uber, taking over its strongest competitor in the region cements a dominant position in a fast-growing international market in the run-up to its IPO.”

Uber is expected to file for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange next month, in a move that could value the company at more than $100 billion.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Uber working to up SoftBank backing

Slack seeking $10B valuation from IPO

Intelligence Brief: What lessons does Uber offer in IoT?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association