English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Uber convinces court to let it run in London

27 JUN 2018

A UK court said amendments Uber made to its app and other operational changes were sufficient to reinstate the company’s operating licence in London.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (26 June) renewed the taxi-hailing app company’s licence for 15 months, after being persuaded it had addressed concerns raised by transit authority Transport for London (TfL), which declined to renew Uber’s operating licence in September 2017.

TfL declared Uber was “not fit and proper” to operate its service in the city, citing concerns over a “lack of corporate responsibility” and questions regarding the safety and security of the public, particularly policies for “reporting serious criminal offences”.

In a statement, Uber told Mobile World Live it made significant changes to address these issues in recent months, including amending its app to make it clear to travellers their booking had been taken by Uber London and drivers were licensed by TfL.

The court case was held to decide if the changes Uber implemented meant it now met the required standards rather than dispute the authority’s original concerns. Indeed, Uber admitted in arguments presented to the court its operation was not up to scratch at the time.

Other changes Uber highlighted to the court include proactively reporting serious incidents directly to the police instead of relying on drivers or passengers to do so. It also introduced policies to ensure drivers cannot use the app in areas where they are not licensed to do so.

It stated more than 3.5 million passengers “regularly use the Uber app” in the city.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Uber targets emerging markets with pared app

Grab faces hurdles with Uber deal

Grab seeks mobile boost with Uber SEA acquisition
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association