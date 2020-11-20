 U-blox enters Telit takeover fray - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

U-blox enters Telit takeover fray

20 NOV 2020

IoT company Telit Communications received an all-share takeover offer from rival u-blox, a move adding to increased interest in the business following recent approaches from other companies.

Switzerland-based u-blox provides IoT services and wireless semiconductors and modules. In a statement it said the price proposed valued Telit’s business at £2.50 per share and its board believed there was a “a strong strategic rationale” for a tie-up.

It added talks were still at an early stage and Telit’s board had yet to respond, but argued a deal could deliver “substantial synergies” for both companies.

U-blox also stated terms of the offer could change, subject to certain conditions.

As the current bid is non-binding, u-blox has until 18 December to decide on a firm intention to proceed with the takeover offer, with the potential for extension of the deadline.

At the start of the month, Telit said it attracted interest from asset management company DBay Advisors and hardware company Lantronix.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Tele2 eyes IoT boost with LTE-M launch

Liberty Global, Sunrise deal moves closer

Telit courted by DBay Advisors, Lantronix

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association