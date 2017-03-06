English
Turkey competition watchdog to investigate Google

06 MAR 2017

Turkey became the latest country to open an investigation into whether Google violated its competition law, following similar moves by Russia, South Korea and the EU.

Turkey’s Competition Authority will look into Google’s contracts with equipment makers, as well as its mobile communications systems, applications, and provision of services.

The authority previously said a probe was not needed, but changed its mind after a second evaluation.

In August 2016 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service fined Google RUB438 million ($6.8 million), following a decision the company violated the country’s laws by requiring device makers to preinstall Google apps to gain access to the Play content catalogue, as well as setting Google as the default search.

This was around the same time the Korea Fair Trade Commission issued a brief statement confirming a probe dealing with similar concerns.

Last November, Google’s top lawyer said a European Commission case against the search giant risks sending an “unintended signal” that it favours closed over open platforms.

In April, Google was accused of “stifling competition and innovation” by EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager regarding an alleged use of Android to impose unfair restrictions on device manufacturers and operators.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

