Turkcell set to pump $240M into green energy

Turkcell Group unveiled a plan to invest around $240 million in green energy projects, as the operator continues to push towards an aim of using only renewable power by 2030.

Included in its renewables plan is the installation of new solar power plants with a total capacity of 300-megawatts over the next three years.

Partly as a result of the new facilities it expects around 65 per cent of its power consumption to be provided from renewable energy sources by 2026.

In its statement, Turkcell noted state organisation Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation and regional electricity distributors have allocated it a capacity permit for 213-megawatts.

Efforts to gain approval for the remaining energy capacity are ongoing.

Turkcell has already completed several projects to help achieve its sustainability goals, including the acquisition of a wind farm in 2021, integration of solar panels into around 735 base stations and deployment of solar energy for its data centres and offices.