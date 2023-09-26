Turkcell CEO leaves role after 11 days

Turkcell’s new CEO Bulent Aksu left the role less than two weeks after being appointed, with no reason provided by the company for his abrupt departure.

The operator stated the duty of Aksu as CEO ended yesterday (25 September), 11 days after he was appointed to replace Murat Erkan, who decided to leave following four years in the job.

Aksu was Turkcell’s chair before being named as CEO and had a stint as CFO between 2016 and 2018, a role he left to become deputy at Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

In the briefly worded announcement of his departure, the operator stated: “We wish Bulent Aksu, who has undertaken high-level roles within the Turkcell Group, success in his future professional and personal life.”

Turkcell will now begin a process to hire its next CEO.

As part of a wider management shake-up, the company recently also appointed Kamil Kalyon as its EVP of finance, while Huseyin Cakmak was named EVP of human resources.