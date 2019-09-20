 Turk Telekom stake up for sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Turk Telekom stake up for sale

20 SEP 2019

Three banks are looking to offload their combined 55 per cent stake in operator Turk Telekom, valued at around $3 billion.

In identical statements, the three Turkish banks, Is, Garanti and Akbank confirmed their intent to sell the stake, which they own through Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Levent Restructuring Management.

The SPV took control of Turk Telekom in 2018 from Otas, a unit of Dubai-based Oger Telecom, after it failed to keep up with repayments on a $4.75 billion loan taken out in 2013 to originally acquire the stake.

The issue led to creditors setting up the SPV to take over in 2018.

In the past, Qatar’s Ooredoo held talks about acquiring the interest but did not submit a firm offer. Saudi Telecom was thought to be another potential buyer as it held a 35 per cent stake in Oger.

Akbank has the largest holding in the SPV – 35.6 per cent – while Spanish bank Garanti controls 22 per cent and Is Bank has a 11.6 per cent share.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Turk Telekom chief slates attitudes to OTTs

China hardware company linked to Turk Telekom stake

Turk Telekom share transfer approved

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association