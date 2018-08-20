English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Turk Telekom share transfer approved

20 AUG 2018

Turkey’s communications authority approved the transfer of 55 per cent of shares in Turk Telekom which are owned by Ojer Telekom (Otas) to a joint venture of creditor banks.

Turk Telekom said in a statement the shares would be owned by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by Otas’ creditors, after gaining approval for the transfer from the country’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

Repayments
Otas failed to keep up with repayments on a $4.75 billion loan it took out to acquire the 55 per cent stake in the company. The creditors then decided to set up the SPV to take over the stake. The banks, including Akbank, Garanti Bank and Isbank, applied to take over the stake in July.

Turk Telekom added the transfer would have no consequence to its subsidiaries, including TT Mobil, TTNet and TT International Telekomunikasyon.

Garanti Bank first said in February it was looking to take control of the 55 per cent stake, as Otas had failed to make repayments on the loan for 18 months at the time.

Akbank, Garanti Bank and Isbank loaned Otas $1.5 billion, $1 billion and $500 million respectively, alongside funding from 26 other finance houses which took the total to $4.75 billion.

Turk Telekom, an integrated fixed line and mobile operator, had 20.2 million connections at end-Q2.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Buyers eyeing Turk Telekom stake

Ooredoo plays down Turk Telekom discussions

STC in pole position for Turk Telekom stake

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association