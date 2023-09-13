 TSMC takes stake in Intel nanofab company - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TSMC takes stake in Intel nanofab company

13 SEP 2023
A laboratory employee holds a mask used in advanced lithography tools to create computer chips

Intel agreed to sell an approximately 10 per cent stake in its IMS Nanofabrication business to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) in a deal valued at about $4.3 billion which it argued will boost the unit’s independence.

It remains the majority shareholder in IMS, which will continue to operate as a standalone subsidiary.

The deal is expected to close in Q4.

Intel sold a 20 per cent stake of IMS to Bain Capital at the same valuation in June.

It stated Austria-based IMS is a frontrunner in producing “multi-beam mask writing tools required to develop advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV)” used to deliver chips for AI and mobile technologies, among others.

Intel stated AI, pervasive connectivity, ubiquitous computing, cloud-to-edge infrastructure and sensors are driving growth in semiconductor demand, predicting revenue to hit $1 trillion by 2030.

Kevin Zhang, SVP of business development at TSMC, noted it worked with IMS since 2012.

Intel invested in IMS in 2009 and acquired remaining stakes in 2015.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wanderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association